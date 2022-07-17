Who is Darren Eales? Newcastle Unitedâ€™s â€˜exceptionalâ€™ CEO who built Atlanta United, convinced Daniel Levy to take part in karaoke and helped Tottenham Hotspur sell Gareth Bale
Newcastle United have a new CEO as the Toonâ€™s new-look board begins to take shape after the takeover last October. The Magpies added Dan Ashworth as sporting director earlier in the summer, and on Friday, they announced Darren Eales as the latest off-field recruit. Newcastle might have the richest owners in the world â€“ although [â€¦]Full Article