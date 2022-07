Sebastian Haller says he does not want to be labelled as “someone’s successor” after replacing Erling Haaland at Borussia Dortmund. Haaland scored 86 goals in 89 appearances during his two-and-a-half-year spell at Dortmund before making a big-money move to Manchester City last month. That tally was bettered by only Robert Lewandowski (123 in 108 games) and Kylian […]