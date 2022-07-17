Man Utd agree deal for Ajax's Lisandro Martinez
Published
Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Lisandro Martinez from Eredivisie champions Ajax, the club announced on Sunday.Full Article
Published
Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Lisandro Martinez from Eredivisie champions Ajax, the club announced on Sunday.Full Article
Manchester United supporters could not contain their excitement after witnessing footage of new signing Lisandro Martinez..
Manchester United agree to sign Argentina central defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax in a deal worth up to 67m euros (£57m).