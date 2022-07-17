The Open 2022: Cameron Smith receives the Claret Jug after winning at St Andrews
Cameron Smith receives the Claret Jug after winning The Open with a stunning round of 64 on the final day at St Andrews.Full Article
The Australian finished with seven last day birdies - five of them in succession - to lift the claret jug in Fife
McIlroy and Hovland started the final round in a share of the lead while Players Champion Cameron Smith is chasing in pursuit of..