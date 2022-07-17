Cristiano Ronaldo denies ‘fake’ report linking him with return to Sporting Lisbon on loan as picture on social media appeared to show Manchester United star’s car in car park of Portuguese side’s stadium
Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed reports linking him with a sensational return to Sporting Lisbon. The 37-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United amid their failure to qualify for the Champions League. Plenty of clubs have been linked with him and a picture on social media appeared to suggest he could […]Full Article