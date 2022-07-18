Conor McGregor angrily reacts to fan interrupting his Ibiza birthday celebrations by throwing their hat at him as party goers enjoy whiskey daiquiris courtesy of Proper No. Twelve
Published
Conor McGregor turned 34 on Thursday and has been celebrating in Ibiza with his friends and family. ‘Notorious’ threw an epic party on the Spanish party island’s Destino Pacha Resort before linking up with Gary Lineker’s brother, Wayne, at his famous Ocean Beach club to continue the celebrations. McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey was […]Full Article