West Ham are close to pulling off a sensation trio of transfers, with the likes of Armando Broja, Gianluca Scamacca, and Amadou Onana all set to join Nayef Aguerd and Alphonse Areola as new additonsFull Article
West Ham 'close to Armando Broja signing' - and three more could follow soon
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
West Ham launch £100m triple swoop as they make offers for Chelsea starlet Armando Broja, Gianluca Scamacca, and Amadou Onana
West Ham have made three transfer bids as they attempt to bolster their squad in the summer window, talkSPORT understands. The..
talkSPORT