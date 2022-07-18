UK heatwave: Gloucestershire v Hampshire shorten Tuesday's play due to temperatures
Published
The first day of Gloucestershire's County Championship match with Hampshire is shortened as sport adapts during the UK heatwave.Full Article
Published
The first day of Gloucestershire's County Championship match with Hampshire is shortened as sport adapts during the UK heatwave.Full Article
BBC Local News: Manchester -- The first day of County Championship games at Gloucestershire and Northants are shortened as sport..
The first day of Gloucestershire's County Championship match with Hampshire is shortened as sport adapts during the UK heatwave.