Meet Jordan Leavitt – Paddy Pimblett’s next opponent who does the splits after he wins and vows to ‘twerk on’ the British MMA star after knocking him out at UFC London
UFC prospect Jordan Leavitt is planning to make a statement when he leaves his home country for the first time to fight Paddy Pimblett at UFC London on July 23. The American, who is most known for his slick submission skills and flamboyant post-fight celebrations, is confident of scoring a knockout win against ‘The Baddy’ […]Full Article