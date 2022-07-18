Juan Soto reacts to trade rumors and questions Nationals: 'You don't know what to trust'
Published
Soto reportedly turned down a $440M offer from Washington and is now on the trade blockFull Article
Published
Soto reportedly turned down a $440M offer from Washington and is now on the trade blockFull Article
Juan Soto, whose All-Star week was upended by questions about his future with the Nationals after he turned down a $440 million..
Washington Nationals star Juan Soto is available for trade after rejecting a 15-year, $44
Soto will reportedly be placed on the trade block after declining the Nationals' most recent extension offer