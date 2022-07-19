All your latest football.london Chelsea headlines on Tuesday morning with updates on Jules Kounde and Armando Broja.Full Article
Chelsea news: Fresh talks for Jules Kounde as Thomas Tuchel set for £30m transfer boost
Todd Boehly prepares double Chelsea transfer bid as Thomas Tuchel gifted huge Jules Kounde boost
Football.london
Chelsea transfer news: All the latest transfer stories from Stamford Bridge including updates on Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe and..
Chelsea in 'direct talks' to sign Presnel Kimpembe but there's a £10m problem
Football.london
Chelsea transfer news: With Nathan Ake set to stay at Manchester City, Presnel Kimpembe is now high on Thomas Tuchel's list..