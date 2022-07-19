Jake Paul will face Hasim Rahman Jr on August 6 after Tommy Fury was forced to withdraw from a clash with the YouTuber-turned-boxerFull Article
Jake Paul opponent Hasim Rahman Jr makes 'shady' comment about fight deal ahead of clash
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Sources: Jake Paul Finalizing Deal to Fight Hasim Rahman Jr.
Paul's fight with Tommy Fury has been sidelined
Sports Illustrated
Jake Paul paid sparring partner less than £100-per-round - and had strict instructions
Jake Paul's next opponent Hasim Rahman Jr has accused The Problem Child's team of asking him to hold back when he sparred him - for..
Daily Star