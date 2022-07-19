Every word Thomas Tuchel said on Charlotte vs Chelsea, Sterling, Koulibaly, Broja, Colwill, more
Published
The Chelsea head coach was speaking to the media ahead of the Blues' second pre-season game of the summer against Charlotte FCFull Article
Published
The Chelsea head coach was speaking to the media ahead of the Blues' second pre-season game of the summer against Charlotte FCFull Article
Chelsea play their second pre-season friendly of the summer tomorrow as the Blues travel to Charlotte to take on MLS side Charlotte..