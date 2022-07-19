Logan Paul's WWE showdown confirmed as YouTuber to battle The Miz at SummerSlam

YouTube star Logan Paul will return to the WWE ring at the end of July, after it was officially confirmed that he will fight The Miz at this year’s SummerSlamFull Article
Logan Paul set for first ever WWE singles match at SummerSlam!
YouTuber Logan Paul will appear in his first ever one-on-one WWE match at 'SummerSlam' on July 30 when he faces The Miz in singles..
