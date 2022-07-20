Jake Wightman’s dad commentates as Team GB star claims shock 1500m gold at World Athletics Championships – ‘My mum was in tears, at least someone was crying!’
Published
Team GB star Jake Wightman delivered a heartwarming story by clinching 1500m gold in the 2022 World Athletics Championships – with his father commentating. The 28-year-old produced a shock victory over Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway, as Britain claimed its first gold medal in Eugene, Oregon. A time of three minutes 29.23 seconds made […]Full Article