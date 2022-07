Jul.20 - While Mick Schumacher's seat is not yet safe for 2023, the same uncertainty does not exist for his experienced teammate Kevin Magnussen. Magnussen, 29, was ousted by Haas after the 2020 season along with Romain Grosjean to make way for the arrival of Schumacher and then rookie teammate Nikita Mazepin. And when Mazepin.....check out full post »