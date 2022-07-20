Swedish star Henrik Stenson made a U-turn in deciding to join the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series and was immediately stripped of his Ryder Cup captaincy for EuropeFull Article
Henrik Stenson stripped of Europe Ryder Cup captaincy as he joins rebel LIV Tour
