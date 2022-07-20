Premier League rivals Aston Villa, Leeds United and Newcastle United are all credited with an interest in the France youth international.Full Article
Aston Villa and Leeds United 'seduced' by €10m striker also wanted by Newcastle United
Sutton Coldfield Observer0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Duvan Zapata signs, Jack Harrison from Leeds and Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa join too – Newcastle team to challenge for Europe
Newcastle United are going to be the team to watch in the upcoming Premier League season. Following their takeover last term, the..
talkSPORT