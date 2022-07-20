Former world champion Damon Hill believes Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell could fight for victory on pure pace at this weekend's French Grand Prix at Paul RicardFull Article
Damon Hill asked if he’s been drinking after tipping Lewis Hamilton for shock F1 win
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Five British F1 drivers you completely forgot about - and what they are up to now
While the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Jenson Button, Damon Hill and Nigel Mansell enjoyed wonderfully successful F1 careers, many..
Daily Star