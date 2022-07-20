FC Halifax Town have been left without a star as their preparation for the new season ramps up after Jamie Allen has decided to join the cast of Love Island for the 2022 edition of the reality TV showFull Article
FC Halifax Town star Jamie Allen joins Love Island cast - but football fans rip into him
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Love Island: Halifax Town’s Jamie Allen swaps National League for ITV reality show
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Halifax Town forward Jamie Allen joins the cast of ITV reality show Love Island.
BBC Local News