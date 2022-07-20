Motorsport: Michael Schumacher's ex-manager fumes at family's 'lies'

Motorsport: Michael Schumacher's ex-manager fumes at family's 'lies'

New Zealand Herald

Published

Willi Weber, the former manager of Michael Schumacher, has accused the German icon's family of telling him "lies" regarding the seven-time F1 champion's condition.Schumacher has not been seen in public since suffering a near-fatal...

Full Article