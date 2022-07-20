FC Barcelona are in “direct contact” with Chelsea FC over a deal to sign Cesar Azpilicueta, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. […]Full Article
Fabrizio Romano provides update on FC Barcelona link to Chelsea FC star
The Sport Review0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Barcelona near breakthrough in Raphinha pursuit with Leeds set to accept initial £49million offer to end Chelsea transfer interest
Leeds United are set to accept Barcelona’s latest offer for Raphinha. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish giants have..
talkSPORT