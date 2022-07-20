The Lionesses face a tough battle as they look to book their place in the semi-finals of the Women's Euro 2022Full Article
How long is extra time and what happens if England vs Spain draw in Women's Euro 2022?
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Georgia Stanway fires England into Women's Euro 2022 semi-final with comeback win over Spain
Football.london
Ella Toone's late equaliser saw England force extra time before Georgia Stanway's powerful strike catapulted the Lionesses into the..
-
Women´s Euros: Stanway screamer sends England into semi-finals
SoccerNews.com
-
England 2-1 Spain: Lionesses into Euro 2022 semi-finals after dramatic extra-time comeback
BBC News
-
England fight back to beat Spain in thrilling Women’s Euros quarter-final in Brighton
Brighton and Hove News
-
Georgia Stanway’s stunning goal sees England past Spain in Women’s Euro 2022 and Lianne Sanderson ‘popped her shoulder’ celebrating rocket
talkSPORT
Advertisement
More coverage
England reach semi-finals after Georgia Stanway stunner sees off Spain
Belfast Telegraph
Georgia Stanway scored a stunning extra-time winner as England came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 and seal a place in the Women’s..