Marc Cucurella to Man City on verge of collapse with Brighton asking for £50million as Arsenal wait to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko
Published
Manchester City have told Brighton they are not willing to meet the £50million asking price for Marc Cucurella, talkSPORT understands. City have had an initial £30m bid for Seagulls left-back Cucurella rejected. Brighton are not actively seeking to sell the Spain international this summer. City full-back Zinchenko is set to join Arsenal in a deal worth £32million […]Full Article