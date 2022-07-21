Cheteshwar Pujara slams a double century for Sussex on his captaincy debut
Published
Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara continued his golden run in English county cricket, slamming his third double century of the season for Sussex.Full Article
Published
Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara continued his golden run in English county cricket, slamming his third double century of the season for Sussex.Full Article
Cheteshwar Pujara struck his third double century of the season for Sussex while pacer Navdeep Saini claimed a five-wicket haul on..
Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara slammed his fifth county ton of the season for Sussex against Middlesex at Lord's on Tuesday.