Johann van Graan's side will kick off their European campaign against Scottish side Glasgow Warriors.Full Article
Bath Rugby's 2022/23 European Challenge Cup pool stage round opponents confirmed
Blackmore Vale0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Bristol Bears' 2022/23 European Challenge Cup pool stage round opponents confirmed
Pat Lam's side will kick off their campaign with a trip to Top 14 side Perpignan
Bristol Post
News24.com | Stormers open Champions Cup campaign in France, Bulls and Sharks at home
European rugby bosses have confirmed the pool stage fixtures for the 2022/23 European Champions and Challenge Cups.
News24