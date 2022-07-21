Conor Gallagher suffers penalty nightmare as Thomas Tuchel calls out Chelsea squad for shootout defeat to Charlotte – but praise reserved for debutant Raheem Sterling
Conor Gallagher had a moment to forget as Chelsea were beaten on penalties in a pre-season friendly against Charlotte. Despite dominating for 90 minutes, the Blues saw Christian Pulisic’s first-half strike cancelled out by a last-gasp penalty from Kami Joswiak. After a 1-1 draw, the match headed straight for penalties and Gallagher missed his spot-kick […]Full Article