‘Jesse Lingard doesn’t owe West Ham anything’, says Gabby Agbonlahor amid Nottingham Forest talks as Declan Rice responds to Twitter post about former teammate
Published
West Ham have been told ‘Jesse Lingard doesn’t owe you anything’ as the free agent star looks set to choose Nottingham Forest over a return to the London Stadium. Lingard had been strongly linked with a move back to the Hammers this summer following the expiry of his contract at Manchester United, but appears those […]Full Article