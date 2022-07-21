UFC star Paddy Pimblett compares Liverpool new signing Darwin Nunez to Luis Suarez and explains why he will score more goals than Manchester City striker Erling Haaland this season
Liverpool-mad UFC star Paddy Pimblett is unsurprisingly backing Darwin Nunez to be a big success at Anfield this season. ‘The Baddy’ has compared the Uruguayan striker to his compatriot and former Red Luis Suarez while explaining why Nunez will outscore Manchester City forward Erling Haaland in the Premier League. Nunez joined the club earlier this […]Full Article