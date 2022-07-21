Pep Guardiola explains how Julian Alvarez reminds him of Arsenal new boy Gabriel Jesus as Man City signing shines with Erling Haaland debut delayed
Published
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has compared new signing Julian Alvarez to Gabriel Jesus after an impressive debut. Alvarez, the 22-year-old striker, made his first appearance for City in a 2-1 victory over Club America in pre-season. Signed from River Plate for £14million, the Argentine was immediately loaned back to his boyhood club in January […]Full Article