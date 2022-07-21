Leeds United v Crystal Palace live stream: Eagles face Jesse Marsch’s side in Australia as both sides prepare for the 2022/23 Premier League campaign – UK kick-off time, team news and how to follow
Published
Leeds United face Crystal Palace in Australia this week as both sides continue preparing for the upcoming Premier League campaign. The Whites have several new players to integrate after quickly replacing Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips. Meanwhile, Palace will still be without many top stars due to their vaccination status and other unspecified reasons. But this […]Full Article