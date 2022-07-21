Everton fans planning to step up further protests against Farhad Moshiri’s ‘complete mismanagement’ of club as Frank Lampard raises concerns after shock pre-season defeat
Everton supporters are planning to step up their protests against owner Farhad Moshiri’s tenure on Saturday. The Toffees’ 4-0 humbling against MLS side Minnesota sent a firm reminder that there are still plenty of problems at Goodison Park, manager Frank Lampard delivering a blunt appraisal regarding the shortcomings of the squad after the shock defeat. […]Full Article