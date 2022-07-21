Cleveland Browns work out QBs AJ McCarron, Josh Rosen while awaiting Deshaun Watson ruling
The Browns are looking for another quarterback to provide depth during any Deshaun Watson suspension, working out AJ McCarron and Josh Rosen.
It appears the Browns are bracing themselves for impact