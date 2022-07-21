Motorsport: Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt provides rare Michael Schumacher health update

Motorsport: Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt provides rare Michael Schumacher health update

New Zealand Herald

Published

Michael Schumacher still watches F1 at home as he continues his recovery from a horror skiing accident, his former Ferrari boss Jean Todt has revealed.Todt gave a rare insight into the seven-time F1 world champion's condition in...

Full Article