Michael Schumacher still watches F1 at home as he continues his recovery from a horror skiing accident, his former Ferrari boss Jean Todt has revealed.Todt gave a rare insight into the seven-time F1 world champion's condition in...Full Article
Motorsport: Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt provides rare Michael Schumacher health update
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Michael Schumacher is 'watching F1 races' in rare update from ex-Ferrari chief
A rare update on the condition of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher from his former Ferrari boss Jean Todt has revealed..
Daily Star