Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem vs India's Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav: Find out all about javelin's cross border rivalry
Published
Nadeem is one of the best Track and Field athletes to come out of Pakistan and has shared a rivalry with Neeraj over the last few years. In Asian Games 2018, when Neeraj Chopra won the gold, Nadeem had finished second. Their picture on the podium where both of them are congratulating each other with their country's national flag wrapped around their bodies had gone viral back then.Full Article