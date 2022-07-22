Who is Eldhose Paul, who became 1st Indian to qualify for men's triple jump final at World Athletics Championships

Indians woke up to some good news from Oregon in US where the World Athletics Championships 2022 is going on as three athletes from the country scripted history. After Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav booked their spot in the final of the men's javelin throw, Eldhose Paul became the first Indian to qualify for the final of the men's triple jump. The 25-year-old jumped a best of 16.68m to make it to the final in the 12th and the final position. Eldhose had started off with a jump of 16.12m in the first attempt. He bettered the jump in the second attempt with a 16.68m leap. That second attempt took him to the 10th spot before he slipped to 12th eventually.