UFC London: Paddy Pimblett says he is 'one in a billion'
Published
Britain's Paddy Pimblett says his fight with Jordan Leavitt at UFC London on Saturday will attract those who love him and those who hate him.Full Article
Published
Britain's Paddy Pimblett says his fight with Jordan Leavitt at UFC London on Saturday will attract those who love him and those who hate him.Full Article
'Meatball' Molly McCann and Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett will be two of the biggest draws at the next UFC event in London this month,..