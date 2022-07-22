IRE vs NZ 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to watch Ireland vs New Zealand LIVE in India

Ireland will be hoping they they finish the home series vs New Zealand on a bright note. The Andrew Balbirnie and Co have received one defeat after the other against New Zealand. The Black Caps led by Tom Latham in ODIs ad Mitchell Santner in T20s have won all 5 games on this tour (3 ODIs and 2 T20s). But not to forget that Ireland gave stiff fight to New Zealand in couple of these games, especially the third and last ODI which they lost by a margin of 1 run.