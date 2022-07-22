F1 French Grand Prix: Why there are red and blue lines at the Circuit Paul Ricard and what purpose the stripes serve as Nicholas Latifi fears track limits because of ‘unique layout’
Published
Formula One is gearing up for another European double header with the first stop the French Grand Prix this weekend. France has had a long association with motorsport, with the latest venue, Circuit Paul Ricard, one of seven to have hosted a race in the F1 era. The track, located just outside of Le Castellet, […]Full Article