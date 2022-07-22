West Ham make £15million bid for Eintracht Frankfurt defender Filip Kostic as David Moyes’ side look set to miss out on key target David Raum to RB Leipzig
Published
West Ham have made a £15million bid for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Europa League winning wing-back Filip Kostic, talkSPORT understands. The Serbian, 29, has been identified as an alternative to Hoffenheim’s David Raum, who is set to join fellow Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. West Ham boss David Moyes is keen to bolster his wing-back options, and he […]Full Article