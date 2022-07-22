‘The biggest cultural split since the Beatles’ – Why did FIFA and EA Sports break up? What is EA Sports FC and will Ultimate Team still exist as trailer for FIFA 23 is released
For millions of fans around the world, the word FIFA is not synonymous with football’s governing body. But instead. it is most commonly associated with the most successful video game franchise of all time. However, EA Sports has announced that FIFA 23 will be the last in its long-running series and will be replaced by […]Full Article