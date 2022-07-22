Arsenal complete £30m deal for four-time Premier League winner Oleksandr Zinchenko from Man City as manager Mikel Arteta reunites with versatile Ukraine star
Arsenal have completed deal to sign defender Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. The 25-year-old, who has signed for a reported £32million on a four-year contract, becomes the Gunners' fifth summer signing, and follows Gabriel Jesus from Manchester to north London. Manager Mikel Arteta worked with the versatile midfielder and full-back during his time as Pep