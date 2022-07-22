Who is Liverpool’s talented teenager Stefan Bajcetic? The versatile Spaniard who has been compared to Manchester City star and rejected a move to Manchester United
Liverpool midfield maestro Stefan Bajcetic has got Reds fans talking, after his impressive pre-season display against RB Leipzig. The 17-year-old is a very bright prospect and the latest youngster to be given the chance to shine under manager Jurgen Klopp. Bajcetic has been training with the likes of Mohamed Salah, skipper Jordan Henderson and Darwin […]Full Article