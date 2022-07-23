World Athletics Championships: Sydney McLaughlin smashes world record in 400m hurdles
Watch as Sydney McLaughlin wins gold and smashes the world record in 400m hurdles final in an unbelievable 50.68 seconds.Full Article
American Sydney McLaughlin breaks her own world record by almost three-quarters of a second to take 400m hurdles gold in Eugene