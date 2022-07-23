US star Sydney McLaughlin smashes own world record in 400 hurdles track and field world championships
Sydney McLaughlin continued her dominance of the 400-meter hurdles, breaking her own world record for the third time in a year.
American Sydney McLaughlin has shattered her own 400m hurdles world record at the world athletics championships, leaving fans lost..
The two-time Olympic gold medalist has now shattered her own record in the 400m hurdles four times over the past 13 months