Allez ! Take a hot lap around Le Castellet with Max Verstappen on F1 2021 with Citrix as we return to Circuit Paul Ricard for the French Grand Prix.Full Article
Virtual Lap | Max Verstappen at the French Grand Prix
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ferrari's Sainz Tops Friday's French Grand Prix Practice
autoevolution
The Spaniard Ferrari driver set the pace on the opening day at the 15-turn 5.842 km circuit of Paul Ricard for the Lenovo Grand..
-
News24.com | Sainz leads Leclerc in Ferrari one-two in French GP practice
News24
-
FP2: Sainz leads Ferrari team mate Leclerc by 0.1s in second French GP practice session
Upworthy
-
F1 French Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton races in 300th grand prix and hopes to end long-awaited run for win but no driver has beaten milestone curse as Mercedes star picks Fernando Alonso as his toughest rival over Max Verstappen
talkSPORT
-
French Grand Prix odds, preview and free bets: Max Verstappen favourite but Lewis Hamilton into 17/2 to win in France
talkSPORT
Advertisement
More coverage
Toto Wolff Says Mercedes-AMG Have “Halved the Gap” to Red Bull and Ferrari in F1
autoevolution
According to Mercedes-AMG F1 team boss Toto Wolff, his drivers could have matched Max Verstappen’s pace in Austria, had neither..