Derby County face Premier League opposition this afternoon (1pm kick-off) as the Rams take on Leicester City at Pride Park as the build-up to the new season continues.Full Article
Derby County v Leicester City live updates as Rams face penultimate friendly
Derby Telegraph0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
'I knew' - Liam Rosenior issues Derby County verdict after Leicester City defeat
Derby Telegraph
Latest Derby County news from Derbyshire Live brings you what the interim Rams boss said after the defeat to the Foxes
Advertisement
More coverage
Leicester City reveal strong squad for Derby County friendly
Ahead of their trip to Derby County, Leicester City have named their squad that will travel to Pride Park Stadium on Saturday for..
Derby Telegraph
How to watch Derby County v Leicester City live stream details for pre-season friendly
The Rams are set to face Brendan Rodgers side tomorrow afternoon
Derby Telegraph