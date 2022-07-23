Gerwyn Price booked his place in the semi-finals of the World Matchplay in Blackpool with an epic 16-14 victory over Jose de Sousa, who pushed The Iceman all the wayFull Article
Gerwyn Price says he deserves to be world number one after winning World Matchplay epic
