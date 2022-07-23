Thomas Tuchel ‘annoyed’ by Barcelona’s pursuit of Cesar Azpilicueta and hints he may block Chelsea captain’s dream return to Spain despite closing in on Jules Kounde
Published
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted he is ‘a little bit’ annoyed with Barcelona over their unrelenting pursuit of club captain Cesar Azpilicueta. The defender is in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and wants to seal a return to his homeland this summer with Barca keen to sign him, but Tuchel […]Full Article