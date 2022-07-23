Julian Nagelsmann refuses to rule out move for Tottenhamâ€™s Harry Kane as Robert Lewandowski replacement at Bayern Munich â€“ â€˜Weâ€™ll see what happens in the futureâ€™
Published
Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has not ruled out a move for Tottenham star Harry Kane. The German giants lost talismanic forward Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona earlier in the transfer window and are yet to replace him. The Bayern boss states that the Tottenham striker is a â€˜brilliant playerâ€™, after Kane had another productive season [â€¦]Full Article